Finland striker star of his national football team and his English club Norwich Teemu Pukki has found a great finish.

Pukki, who scored his first goal of the calendar year in a Stoke win on Saturday, also finished on Wednesday when Norwich knocked out Coventry 2-0 in a championship match.

The buck painted by deciding Emi Buendian for accurate lower corner placement of the feed-through. In Norwich’s second goal, the parts changed as Puk entered Buendia’s open position.

Pukilla have a total of 14 goals in 26 league games this season. Norwich is at the top of England’s second-highest league level by four points Marcus Forssin to represent Brentford.

Forss came in for the final ten minutes of the game on Wednesday as Brentford bowed to a 1-2 away loss against Queen’s Park Rangers.