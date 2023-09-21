Teemu Pukki scored his fourth goal of the season.

Minnesota Striker for United and the Finnish national football team Teemu Pukki shot the ball into the top corner in Wednesday night’s MSL league match. However, it was little consolation for Minnesota United, as the team melted down in the second half and lost their away game to Los Angeles Galaxy 3–4.

Puki’s 1-1 equalizing goal came in the 19th minute.

Right at the end of the first half, Minnesota Bongokuhle Hlongwane scored two goals, so Minnesota went into the break with a 3–1 lead.

However, this was not enough for a win or even a draw, as the 37-year-old took the main role Billy Sharp. Sharp scored a hat trick and lived up to three goals.

The veteran striker, who became a legend at Sheffield United, moved to the Galaxy in August. He has now scored six goals in the MLS league.

Minnesota struggled in the second half Ethan Bledsoe walk-out about 20 minutes before the end of the match.

The loss was stinging for Minnesota United, who are in the hunt for a playoff spot. It’s a point away now. The Galaxy are second last in the Western Conference and four points behind Minnesota.