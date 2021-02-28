Norwich has taken a nice lead at the top of the Championship Series.

Teemu Pukilla and Norwich goes great. Pukki took his team to a 1-0 lead when Norwich defeated Wycombe away 2-0.

The goal was 18th for Pukki of the season and he is struggling for third place for second place in the English Football Championship goal exchange. Blackburnin Adam Armstrong has scored more than Buck, but topped Brentford Ivan Toney seems to be permanently barren with 25 hits.

Emiliano Buendia found a pass to Pukin that shot past defender Josh Knightin and the keeper David Stockdalen.

The match had reached the start of the second half in the 51st minute when Pukki struck and gave the initial pace to Norwich’s victory. For Buendia, the entry point was the tenth of the season and he leads the series in goal-feed statistics.

Buck and Onel Hernandez even arranged a place for Buendia to settle the match, but in that attempt Buendia failed. Hernandez returned to the Norwich lineup then in October, told the BBC on its website. He replaced the injured Todd Cantwellin.

Norwich Adam Idah had a good opportunity to attack in the middle, but remembered their instructions to focus on wing attacks instead.

Canary Bird Challengers Watford and Swansea lost on Saturday, and Norwich thanked. The gap widened to Watford and straight up to as many as ten points.

Brentford is second in the Championship, but seven points behind Norwich. The two clubs will rise directly to the Premier League this spring.

The championship of the Championship will be played next Wednesday as Norwich face Brentford. If the Canaries win that battle, the direct ascent will begin to loom strongly.

There are 13 game rounds left, so mathematically the rise won’t be confirmed for a while yet.