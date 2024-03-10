Sunday, March 10, 2024
Football | Teemu Pukki punished the goalkeeper for a bad mistake – he ripped off a familiar shirt from the stands

March 10, 2024
Pukki scored two goals as Minnesota United beat Orlando City 3–2.

Teemu Pukki opened his season goal account in the North American MLS soccer league. Pukki scored two goals for Minnesota United early on Sunday Finnish time, when the team won 3-2 away from Orlando City.

Pukki scored a 1-1 hit on Orlando's goalkeeper Pedro Gallensen after fooling around. Gallese was quick with the ball, and Pukki got in between and certainly finished into an empty net.

At the end of the opening half, Pukki cannoned Minnesota into the lead By Robin Lodi input. Finnish national team members Pukki and Lod were replaced in the second half.

Minnesota has played three MLS matches this season, winning two and drawing one.

Pukki scored ten goals in his 14 MLS games last season.

After the match, Pukki noticed two spectators in the audience wearing the jerseys of his former club Norwich City. He exchanged a few words with the man and the girl and posed for a group photo.

