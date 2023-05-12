Football | Teemu Pukki promises to answer the agent’s calls on one condition

The striker Teemu Pukki, who is leaving Norwich, plans to take a couple of weeks off from football. The time for contractual matters is in the summer.

Finland star striker of the national team Teemu Pukki bids farewell to his longtime club Norwich and its supporters.

Puki’s time at the club, who represented Norwich for five seasons, ended on Monday with a 0-1 loss against Blackpool.

Pukki, 33, has said that he will continue his career for another couple of years, but the direction is not yet clear.

In an interview with the Norwich Evening News Pukki states that the plans are completely open.

“I will decide on the next club after we see what kind of offers come during the summer. I am open to many options,” says Pukki.

It is very possible that Pukki will no longer be seen on the pitches of England.

“If a Premier League club is interested, then I will consider,” says Pukki.

Pukki played in the Norwich shirt for two seasons in the Premier League and three seasons in the English Championship.

“There are always discussions and offers, but at the moment there is nothing that I can sign. I have no information about next season’s club.”

Next Pukki is going to take a vacation, and the agent Teemu Turunen can adjust contractual matters in complete peace.

“You need a break from football. I probably won’t return the agent’s calls for a couple of weeks. If his subject is something other than football, then I can consider it.”

Pukki played a total of 210 matches in Norwich and scored 88 goals in them. He is the club’s fourth all-time leading scorer.

In his last match in a Norwich shirt, Pukki was the captain of his team. He said the match was emotional.

“The reception of the fans was amazing. I guess I did something right during the five years.”