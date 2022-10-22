Football | Teemu Pukki on fire: Scored two goals in 15 minutes

Teemu Pukki scored twice for Norwich, but the team drew against Sheffield United.

Teemu Pukki was brilliant and scored two goals when the Finn’s club Norwich City ended up tied on points with Sheffield United in the English Championship.

After a little over 15 minutes of play, the Huuhkaja captain already had two goals, which he increased his total for the season to six. The top scorers in the championship series have eight hits.

Home side Sheffield rallied in the second half and rallied to level, which puts them fourth in the table and Norwich sixth.

The championship series is extremely even when Nicholas Hämäläinen QPR is in first place, just six points ahead of Swansea, who continue in ninth place.