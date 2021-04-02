Football Teemu Pukki missed the goal, Preston leveled the Norwich lead with extra time

Norwich Teemu Pukilla there were goals in the match against Preston, but the Finnish striker missed this time in the English Football Championship. Once Pukki got the ball into the goal frames.

Emiliano Buendia shot in the opening half for the away team Norwich to lead from twenty meters. With extra time for the match Brad Potts brought Preston to levels, and the fight ended in a 1-1 result. Pukki came in off the bench.

Norwich lead the championship by six points to Watford, who won 1-0 at Sheffield Wednesday at home on Friday.

The buck has made 22 hits at the second highest league level in England this season and is second on the finish line.