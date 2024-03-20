In Puki's opinion, Huuhkaj now has a lot of hot players. Thanks to them and the success of the defense, Finland has the opportunity to move forward.

Bristol

Screamers top scorer of all time Teemu Pukin in my opinion, the national team has not sensed any special excitement on the two days before the fateful match.

Finland is two further qualifying matches away from next summer's EC tournament, and in the semi-final the first match is against Wales. One could imagine that a unique appearance in the further qualifiers would create excitement.

“Everyone is aware of the situation. On the day of the game tomorrow, excitement is part of it. I think it's good to go into the game when there's a little excitement,” Pukki said on Wednesday in Bristol.

According to Puk, the opponent has a natural advantage as the home team.

“They have been able to gather in the same place with short shifts. Of course they have an advantage in that. We have come here from all over the world. Of course, we're used to these trips, so it's not a new thing anymore.”

The scoundrels gives the home team an equalizer in many ways. And one clear disadvantage for Finland is that more Huuhkajie players arrived in Bristol, England from the North American MLS league.

“That trip to Kazakhstan [syksyllä] was such that it was not really possible to recover from it. It was a bit too drastic, but this time difference is not so bad. Now it's starting to feel like I'm in this rhythm.”

The setting in the match is clear. Wales, ranked 29th in the men's world rankings, is a clear early favorite in the match.

“I think the underdog position suits us,” Pukki stated.

In the Nations League, Finland faced Wales twice in 2020. There was a 0–1 loss at home and a 1–3 loss away. Pukki did on the away field By Robin Lodi pass under the strength of the Finnish goal.

“I think we were better in that home game. The away game ended in an early red card.”

“When the defense and Luke [Lukas Hradecky] keep a clean sheet, it gives us a chance to win now. We have some hot dudes on the team who are on fire.

I have also scored a few goals in the club team. We trust that we will get the goal posts and use them to our advantage.”

Pukki bet that the match would see few goals, as both teams defend closely.

Screamers the diversification of the game in recent years has also meant that Pukki, the best scorer in the history of the national team, has sometimes been moved out of the center forward sector almost into a wing forward role.

“I've gotten a little out of my bravura zone. Of course, I play where the coaching puts me. We have different variations that we can use in these games, which is a really good thing.”

“There are no goals [sieltä] worse come. I have then given passes from that place. I help the team in the way they want.”

If the match is not decided in regular time, an overtime match will be played and after that there will be a penalty shootout if necessary. If we go that far, Pukki is a surefire creator. It has been seen numerous times in Huuhkajie's and also his previous club Norwich City's matches.

“Yesterday we had a little tough competition. I think my team will win it. I don't remember who made the mistake, but there must have been only one mistake. The dots sank in well.”

Finland meets Wales in Cardiff's Cardiff City stadium on Thursday at 21:45 Finnish time. YLE TV2 will show the match.