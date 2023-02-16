Football | Teemu Pukki is suffering from a calf injury, Saturday’s game will at least be missed: “The situation must be monitored”

Teemu Puk was supposed to come on the field as a substitute in Tuesday’s win over Hull, until he felt pain in his calf.

Finland star striker of the men’s national football team and the English club Norwich City Teemu Pukki did not play in Norwich’s game on Tuesday.

He will also be absent on Saturday when Norwich face Wigan Athletic in an away match in the English Championship.

Pukki was absent from the opener on Tuesday when Norwich beat Hull City 3–1 at home. On the Norwich coach by David Wagner was supposed to let Pukki on the field in the second half, but Pukki had felt pain in his calf and playing was out of the question.

The injury will keep Puk on the sidelines on Saturday as well, but Wagner does not believe in a longer absence.

“We know that he will not play on Saturday, the situation after that must be monitored. And if ‘longer-term’ means a month on the sidelines, I don’t believe it,” Wagner told local paper Norwich Evening News on Thursday by.

“I’m not terribly worried, although every single coach, myself included, would want Teemu at their disposal.”

Pukki has scored ten goals in 29 league matches this season. Norwich is ninth in the series.