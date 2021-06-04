Football Teemu Pukki is on a substitution as Suomi faces Estonia – HS follows the moment at the match

Finland is now playing its last practice match before the European Championship final.

Finland the national football team will play the last practice match at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium before the European Championship final. Estonia opposes.

HS watches the match starting at 7pm moment by moment. Follow-up begins at the end of this story.

Markku Kanervan led by Huuhkajat, leaving the match at a distance 5-3-2 Pyry Soiri is the correct edge link and Jukka Raitala on the left. The paddles are Paulus Arajuuri, Joona Toivio and Leo Väisänen.

The midfield triangle forms Glen Chamber, Rasmus Schüller and Robin Lod. Leading the way Joel Pohjanpalo and Marcus Forss.

The goalkeeper is Lukas Hradecky, who is also the Finnish captain in the match.

Among other things, the bench has recovered from its injury Teemu Pukki. Instead, the team captain Tim Sparv is not in the lineup at all.