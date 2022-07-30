Football | Teemu Pukki injured his leg and Norwich had a bad start to the season

Norwich lost to Cardiff 0–1 in a match tinged with red cards. Teemu Pukki had a hard time and was substituted in the 80th minute.

Teemu Pukin Norwich, represented by

The midfielder scored Cardiff’s only goal of the match at the beginning of the second half Romaine Sawyerswhose accurate shot caught the Norwich keeper by surprise by Tim Krul.

Pukki injured his leg in the match, and he was substituted a little before the 80th minute of the game. The Kotkalai striker had a hard time already at the end of the first half, when the Cardiff topper Cedric Kipre came with force into the duel and stepped on Puki’s leg.

Towards the end of the match, we saw two outs. First to Cardiff Perry Ng received another yellow card, and a little later the Scottish captain of Norwich Grant Hanley suffered the same fate.

Teams there were no crowds in the opening match. of Norwich Kenny McLean got the closest to equalizing by Todd Cantwell after a corner kick, but the Scotsman’s control hit the crossbar.

Norwich and the team’s goalscorer Pukki celebrated the Championship Series championships in the seasons 2018–19 and 2020–21, but in the seasons following the promotion celebrations, the team remained in the jumbo place in the Premier League.

Cardiff still played in the 2018–19 season in the Premier League. Since then, the Welsh team’s curve has been downward, and last season the team fell to 18th place in the Championship.