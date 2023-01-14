Norwich claimed a 4–0 away victory over Preston.

Football Norwich City, playing in the English Championship, claimed a 4-0 away victory over Preston. There was no doubt about the number one star of the match: Huhkajie’s striker Teemu Pukki scored two goals and also provided one assist.

Pukki scored the opening goal of the match in the 13th minute. The second goal came in the 69th minute and it was the last goal of the match, 4–0. Pukki has now scored ten goals in the English championship this season, which is the second highest league level.

The match was Norwich’s first Championship match under the new manager by David Wagner under. At the same time, the streak of four games without a win in the Championship series and a streak of five games in total was broken, as the team lost the English Cup match to Blackburn last weekend.

Norwich are currently fighting for a Premier League place.

Also Middlesbrough Marcus Forss was in a good mood on Saturday. His goal in the 54th minute brought a 1–0 win over Millwall.