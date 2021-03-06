Football Teemu Pukki has already hit twice, there is 45 minutes to do the hat trick

Pukki continued his paint factory against Luton on Saturday.

Norwich Teemu Pukin the gunpowder dried up really quickly, and the unfinished phase remained one match long. Pukki, who was hit hard in February, hit his 19th and 20th season against Luton in the Championship match on Saturday.

Series top Norwich will lead the match that started at 5pm with a score of 2-0.

Pukki’s first hit came in the 12th minute. He got the ball From Todd Cantwell inside the penalty area and fired about 11 meters the ball with his right foot force into the top corner past Simon Slugan.

The second goal was scored after 43 minutes.

Goat missed goals in the previous match against Brentford despite two brilliant spots. Before Brentford, he scored as many as seven goals in five league games.

Brentford was at the top of the championship goal exchange before Saturday’s games Ivan Toney 25 by hitting ahead of Blackburn Adam Armstrong (19) and Pukkia.