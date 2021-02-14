Football Teemu Pukki had promised a penalty kick to his teammate, but changed his mind

Pukki scored two goals for Norwich in a 4-1 win over Stoke on Saturday.

Finland men’s national football team’s first striker Teemu Pukki finally got his goal account open again on his club team when he scored two goals for Norwich in a 4-1 win over Stoke on Saturday.

The goals were for Puki in the 12th and 13th season of England in the second highest league level in the Championship Series. He is in fourth place in the scorer stats. Brentfors is number one Ivan Toney 23 hits.

Stokea against Pukki scored the remaining 2-0 victory Emiliano Buendian great pre-work a moment before the break.

Stoke narrowed in the second half, but Buendia took the hosts again with a two-goal run away in the 64th minute.

Buendia was knocked down in the penalty area ten minutes before the end, and the man himself was about to shoot a penalty kick. Eventually, however, Pukki stepped behind the ball.

“I first asked Teemu if I could shoot and he said yes. Then he asked if I could still fire and I said ‘of course, you are the number one option, you are our paint cannon’, ”Buendia said. For Pink Un magazine.

Pukki certainly placed the ball on the target and sealed the final scores.

“I’m happy for him,” Buendia said.