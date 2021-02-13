Football Teemu Pukki ended the goalless season with two hits, the last time the net swung before the turn of the year

The national football team and the invading star of his English club, Norwich Teemu Pukki ended a long dry season on Saturday when he scored two goals as Norwich knocked out the English League championship game Stoken 4-1.

Goat’s previous goal came on December 29th. Buck played four league games as well as one FA-Cup match without goals and was out of three games due to injury. Against Stoke, the goal open again, with Puk finishing 2-0 at the end of the opening half. He supplemented his day with a penalty 80 minutes into the match.

Pukilla have a total of 13 goals in 25 league games this season. Norwich is at the top of England’s second-highest league, a point difference to Brentford, who played less of the match. Marcus Forssin represented by Brentford will play against Barnsley on Sunday.