Football Teemu Pukki and Tim Sparv are left out of the Owl’s next game

Finland will meet in Gdansk, Poland on Wednesday.

Finland men’s national football team striker Teemu Pukki and a midfielder Tim Sparv will have to skip the Owners ’Poland match on Wednesday. The Football Association told about it on its website.

There is an inflammation in the leg of Puk, who is playing for the English Championship in Norwich, which is why he was already playing in the Derby match on Saturday under anesthesia. Pukki failed in the 0-1 loss with a penalty kick after slipping at a crucial moment.

The leg was examined on Monday and the rest was found to make sense for Pukki to be fit for play at the upcoming League League matches against Bulgaria and Ireland in Helsinki on 11 and 14 October.

“Teemu has an antibiotic regimen on and we believe it will bite so that he will be with the team on Thursday when we return from Poland,” Markku Kanerva said.

Also Captain Tim Sparv misses Wednesday’s match. The reason for Sparv’s absence is not specified in detail by the Football Association.

Over the weekend, it became clear after investigations that the attacker Jasse Tuominen have to be left out due to a knee injury. In came Kanerva, Örebro had to leave the fray Rasmus Karjalainen.

Finland will meet in Poland on Monday. The strength of the team is 22 players.

Owls will return to Helsinki on Thursday to prepare for the encounter between Bulgaria and Ireland at the Olympic Stadium. In this case, in addition to Puk and Sparv, join the team Lassi Lappalainen and Jukka Raitala.