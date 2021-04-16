Finland with the star striker of the national football team Teemu Pukilla and his British club in Norwich may have a big holiday on Saturday.

Norwich, who lead England’s second-highest championship series, can secure their rise to the main league Premier League.

From the series rises straight into the top two, with Norwich at the top of the series by eight points to Watford.

Swansea, who are third, are already 15 points behind Norwich, and a win from Bournemouth on Saturday would ensure Norwich’s return to the Premier League.

The match in Norwich will not start until 10 pm Finnish time, but the rise may be sealed before the game of the “Canary Birds” if the games of Swansea and Brentford end favorably for Norwich.