Football Teemu Pukki added to his goal in the English Football Championship

Teemu Pukki made his 22nd goal of the season in the English League championship when he shot Norwich into the Nottingham net in the opening half 1-0. Norwich, who lead the championship series, won their away match 2-0.

Pukki fired a shot from left in the left 9 minutes into the match. He is second in the series’ goal statistics.

Norwich widened the gap to Watford, second on the championship standings, by ten points.