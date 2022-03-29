Football Teemu Pukki acknowledged the viewer’s tasteless joke as a “funny thing”, and Huuhkaji didn’t have any fun against Slovakia anyway

The owe misses more decent goals in the international match against Slovakia.

Finland – Slovakia 0–2

What also tells some of Huuhkajie’s supporters that the national team’s best goal scorer of all time To Teemu Puk shouting tastelessness from the auditorium? Pukki, who celebrated his 32nd birthday on Tuesday, stylishly held his cock and replied to the viewer that “a funny thing”.

Pukki didn’t have any fun, and certainly not the entire Huuhkajä team, which had to leave Murcia’s second international match with a 0-2 loss to their neck.

Defender Jere Urosen according to the Owners, the solutions in the last quarter of the attack were incomplete.

“The opening of the game worked well, but it didn’t allow for a continued break-in. The last third was really difficult for us. I don’t know if it was the good of Slovakia or the bad of us or a little of both, ”Uronen said.

“Breaking the first lines seemed effortless, but after that we ran out of resources. With that amount of ball control, more should be created [paikkoja]. ”

Slovakia decided to win the match with two accurate shots, and neither shot left little chance. Lukas Hradecky control.

First 38 minutes Ondrej Duda got the ball in front of the penalty area and applied Lucas Lingmania against the foot free. Lingman wasn’t much help defensively. His energy-consuming forward runs proved quite costly in the oppressive heat. Unfortunately for FC, the ball went just barely wide Robert Ivanovistaand the ball sank into the top corner of the goal.

Duda was Teemu Puk’s companion in Norwich City in the spring of 2020, and was then left without a goal. Now he has shown off to Huuhkaj, a goal scorer in Cologne can be found in a suitable team.

72 minutes into the match, the visitors’ central line of defense had to look on as Real Oviedo dashed through, knocking home 3 – 0 for Real Oviedo Erik Jirka fired a shot from distance after 5 minutes, but the long shot couldn’t find the net for Hradecky. This time a topper Leo Väisänen tried to cover the shot but failed.

The situation started with a harmless-looking border throw in the midfield, but the concentration of the Owls waned perhaps by a decisive second. Slovakia attacked weakly against the Finnish defense, and goal scorer Jirka was surrounded by three Huuhkajat players at the start of the shot.

Finland the opening configuration had been changed Robin Lodia except for the second match of the Camp of Murcia. If Mikael Soisalo had not been injured in practice, the entire opening lineup of the Owls would have gone completely new from Saturday’s Iceland match. Soisalo would have been healthy at the opening.

Head coach Markku Kanerva said in an interview with Viaplay before the match that the group had been changed from a 5-3-2 to a 4-4-2 match for Slovakia due to the Slovak way of playing. Slovakia play a lot of crossbows and midfields in the offensive phase.

Owls started the match with a clearly more aggressive press and offensive game than against Iceland. The players raised to the opening squabbled the paint in their eyes.

Marcus Forss shot past the goal after a few minutes. Then Santeri Hostikka centered To Joel Pohjanpalowho didn’t quite reach out to push the dangling focus. At the guard, Pohjanpalo released Forssi into the goal area.

In the first twenty minutes, Finland had received as many attacks as in the opening period of the whole Iceland match.

Also in the Slovakia match it was seen that there were a number of Huuhkaji on the field, not all of whom knew each other completely on the field.

The closest goal to Finland was Robin Lod after 25 minutes, following an opportunistic counterattack down the middle by.

Pohjanpalo had a good opportunity to give his team the lead but the home team’s goalkeeper made the save.