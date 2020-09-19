Football Forward star of Norwich and the Finnish national team playing in the second highest league level in England Teemu Pukki scored his season-opening goal as he leveled Norwich’s home game against Preston to a score of 1-1. The match is still in progress.

The buck pushed Xavi Quintillan after 31 minutes, following a great cross from the right, but Preston managed to tip the ball to a corner. The goal was his first in the Norwich official games since the end of January.

In the opening match of this season last Saturday, Buck baited Adam Idahin score in Norwich 1-0 win over Huddersfield.

Preston took the lead in the match Scott Sinclairin with a penalty 14 minutes into the match. Preston took a break Darnell Fisher hit in the 42nd minute.