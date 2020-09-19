Upgrade
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football Teemu Puki’s opening goal of the season

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
September 19, 2020
in World
0

Football Forward star of Norwich and the Finnish national team playing in the second highest league level in England Teemu Pukki scored his season-opening goal as he leveled Norwich’s home game against Preston to a score of 1-1. The match is still in progress.

The buck pushed Xavi Quintillan after 31 minutes, following a great cross from the right, but Preston managed to tip the ball to a corner. The goal was his first in the Norwich official games since the end of January.

In the opening match of this season last Saturday, Buck baited Adam Idahin score in Norwich 1-0 win over Huddersfield.

Preston took the lead in the match Scott Sinclairin with a penalty 14 minutes into the match. Preston took a break Darnell Fisher hit in the 42nd minute.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Enneagram 7. The multi-tasker. Growing one step closer every day to leaving my legacy.

Related Posts

Next Post

'Government is saying that we will not stop MSP, but why did not this thing written in law?' - Yogendra Yadav

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Create New Account!

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In