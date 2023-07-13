Thursday, July 13, 2023
Football | Teemu Puki's first goal in MLS

July 13, 2023
in World Europe
Football | Teemu Puki’s first goal in MLS

Pukki, who moved to the American MLS league, got to celebrate his first goal.

Finland credit striker of the men’s national football team Teemu Pukki has opened his goal account in the North American professional league MLS. Pukki completed the 2–0 goal, when Minnesota, which he represented, covered Houston with goals 3–0 on the away field.

The match was the second in MLS for Puki, who played in the British courts for the previous five seasons, and he now made it to Minnesota’s starting line-up for the first time.

The last time Pukki succeeded in scoring was in June, when he scored in the European Championship qualifying match against San Marino. At that time, Huuhkajat crushed their opponent 6–0.

