Norwich and Rotherham played a goalless draw on Monday.

Finland national team striker Teemu Pukin club Norwich suffered a setback in the second highest league level of football in the English league, i.e. the Championship, when they lost to a goalless home draw with Rotherham, who were fighting for their league place.

Norwich, which wants a place in the promotion qualifiers, i.e. places 3-6 in the league, is eighth in the league, one point behind Millwall and Blackburn, who are in places 5-6. Norwich still have five games left.

If Norwich, which entered the series as one of the biggest favorites, misses the seam in the promotion qualifiers, the club can partly blame its home blood. Or rather the lack of it, as Norwich have won just four of their last sixteen games at their home stadium at Carrow Road.

Puki had chances in the match, but two drives went over the goal and one seam was drowned in a last-minute tackle by Rotherham’s defense. Substituted in the 66th minute, Pukki has remained scoreless in eleven league games in a row, he last scored against Preston in mid-January.