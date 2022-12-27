Norwich confirmed the news on Tuesday evening.

Finland the head coach of the men’s national football team’s number one striker Teemu Puk is changing. A British newspaper was the first to report on the matter Sun.

Puk’s club Norwich City announced Dean Smith’s, 51, and his aides were fired Tuesday night. The remaining coaches will respond by Steve Weaver and Alan Russell’s temporarily in charge of the team’s matches.

Smith’s successor is unknown. The strongest candidates for the job are Premier League club Bournemouth, who was dismissed at the beginning of the season Scott Parker as well as a player legend who received a boot from Aston Villa Steven Gerrard.

Despite Puki’s goal, Norwich City lost the away match against Luton 1-2 on Monday and is now fifth in the English Championship.

The difference between Norwich and league leader Burnley is 12 points after 24 matches. The top two in the championship series go directly to the Premier League, and the places 3–6 fight for the last promotion place in the playoffs.