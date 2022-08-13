Norwich dropped to second last place on Saturday.

Finnish striker Teemu Pukin the team Norwich City continues after three matches without a win in the English championship series.

The 1–2 away loss to Hull dropped Norwich to second last place in the entire series. The team has lost two matches, one has ended in a draw.

As usual, Pukki was in the starting line-up and was immediately quite active. In the first half he had four shots on goal and Norwich dominated the game. The Finn toiled full minutes, but was quite invisible in the second half, even though Norwich still pressed on.

In recent years, Norwich has been the epitome of a lift team: it has won the Championship twice and missed the Premier League jumbo just as many times.

There is time to change course, because the league season of 46 games is long. In the future, goals must be put in, because two goals in three matches is too little.