Norwich now leads the series by four points.

Two Norwich, who won their previous match, returned to a three-point prey when they knocked out England’s second-tier, the Champions League Barnsley 1-0.

Finland’s national team leader Teemu Pukki played almost the entire game, Barnsley’s topper Aapo Halme was still on the sidelines due to a toe injury.

Norwich brought the 14th victory of the league season Emi Buendian 63 minutes goal. The goat also had a dozen seams in the league goals of the season, but this time the Finnish cannon was left unpainted.

Norwich have collected 47 points from their 23 league games of the season, four more than second-placed Swansea. Series three, Marcus Forssin Brentford are six points behind Norwich with less of a match.

Brentford’s Saturday match against Bristol City went unplayed due to City team’s corona problems.

Owls star goalie Lukas Hradeckyn Bayer Leverkusen opened the Bundesliga season by playing 12 losing matches, but the fall season ended on 19 December with a loss to Bayern Munich.

The return from the Christmas break did not start flatteringly, as Hradecky and Leverkusen bowed to a 1-2 loss at the home field of the Finnish guard’s ex-club Eintracht Frankfurt.

The victory would have lifted Leverkusen past the top of Bayern for at least a day.

The beginning promised good: Nadiem Amirin The home crowd cheered when, after 10 minutes, FC’s charge up the middle resulted in the keeper making one of his best saves of the day.

However, Eintracht, who had only won three of his previous 13 games, came to the levels just over ten minutes later Amin Younesin bypassing Hradecky. And when Leverkusen’s defender Edmond Tapsoba scored his own goal, the year had started for Leverkusen as sadly as the previous one had ended.