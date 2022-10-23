Football | Teemu Penninkangas solved FC Lahti’s league place, TPS’s dream to pieces

The first part of the league qualification was played in a draw in Turku.

23.10. 17:25 | Updated 23.10. 19:04

FC Lahti kept his place in football’s Veikkausliiga after a great thriller. Home team Lahti Teemu Penninkangas scored a 2–1 winning goal, when the additional time of the match against Turku Palloseura had been running for about a minute.

Penninkangas got out of the middle of the heavy traffic to continue the ball shot by Macoumba Kandji into the goal. There were then five minutes left in extra time, but the Lahti fans went wild.

“Of course it was a good feeling, but there was still time on the clock. I didn’t dare too much to let my concentration waver,” Penninkangas said about his mood in an interview with Ruuttu.

Lahti’s Juho Pirttijoki said that he felt after TPS equalized that the team would still finish.

“Pennille said when we got the corner that now you’re going to score a goal. And that’s what he did”, Pirttijoki recounted.

“Penni has taken us on his back this season, and he did it again.”

Dreams TPS’s return to the league map was greatly cheered when the change came Juri Kinnunen equalized the match in the 88th minute. He only had time to be on the field for 11 minutes until he scored his first goal of the season with a beautiful shot.

Linus Rönnberg served a cross that arched over the crowd and ended up in Kinnuse. TPS was leading the game at that point and was looking for an equaliser, even a winning goal.

Match got off to a dramatic start. Home team FC Lahti got a penalty kick before ten minutes were up.

Altin Zeqiri shot into the bottom left corner so hard and accurately that the goalkeeper missed Jere Koponen didn’t have time to fight back.

The worst came when Eemeli Virta shot towards the goal and the ball hit by Jesper Karlsson on. In addition to the foul, the verdict was a yellow card.

Lahti’s penalty kick lead lasted just under 80 minutes, after which the events began to fall rapidly.

For Lahti, the past season in the Veikkausliiga has been misery and suffering. Pirttijoki promised that the place in the series will be celebrated in a big way. There is a place in the league so important for the club and the entire city of Lahti.

The first part of the qualifier ended 1–1 in Turku, so Lahti kept their place with 3–2 on aggregate.