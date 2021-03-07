Football “Teemu is fiery” – head coach praises twice again “fantastic” Teemu Pukk

Pukki scored two goals in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Luton and raised his goal for the season to 20.

Finland men’s national football team striker Teemu Pukki has been in a great mood over the past month, and the goal nets also got a ride on Saturday.

Pukki scored two goals when Norwich, who led the Championship, took a 3-0 home win over Luton.

Buck finished his team’s first two hits. He has scored as many as nine goals in the previous seven matches, and the balance for the entire season is already 20 hits. He is second on the paint exchange in Brentford Ivan Toneyn (25) after.

Norwich head coach Daniel Farke praised a familiar solver after the match.

“Teemu is in a hot mood. The first touch (on the first finish) was world class, as was the finish. The second goal was also great and he had a few other places, ”Farke commented on Norwich website.

“He is always there at the most important moments when he is needed. He scored the first goal and quite importantly the second. He was fantastic again. ”

Norwich leads the Championship by ten points to Watford. The top two in the series will advance to the Premier League next season. Swansea, who is third, is 11 points away, but has played two matches less than the top two.