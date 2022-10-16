Sunday, October 16, 2022
Football | Technical problems with the VAR system forced the suspension of the Premier League game

October 16, 2022
The match was resumed at 16:40 Finnish time.

of Leeds the home match against Arsenal had to be stopped in the first half of football in the English Premier League.

of the British broadcasting company BBC according to live monitoring the reason for the suspension was technical problems concerning the goal line technology and the VAR system used for video inspections of goal situations.

Before resuming the match, the game referee Chris Kavanagh went with the ball to check how the goal line reacted when the ball went over it.

The match was resumed at 16:40 Finnish time. The match was played only a minute before it was suspended.

