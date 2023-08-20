Kanerva is happy with Taylor’s performance and a little worried about the Huuhkajie midfielder Glen Kamara’s situation.

Today in the summer, the mornings of Finnish football fans have often started with an MLS player by Robert Taylor, 28, by watching the highlights. Head coach of the national team Markku Kanerva has been just as excited about the great news as other football fans. Inter Miami’s superstar Lionel Messi’s alongside Robert Taylor is also becoming a kind of star player when he passes goals to Messi or finishes goals from Messi’s passes.

“If you think about Inter Miami, the team is like reborn. It is last in its own conference and has the fewest points of all. Now it’s been wildly popular in the Leagues Cup games,” Kanerva commented before Saturday’s final of the Leagues Cup.

“Messi’s arrival has been clearly seen, and of course Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba are top players. It’s always said that good players make teammates look better.”

Inter Miami beat Nashville 10–9 in the penalty shootout in the final. The actual playing time of the match ended 1–1.

Kanerva is delighted with Taylor’s performance alongside the former Barcelona stars.

“Even more important is that he has been getting playing minutes. Now he has been in six Leagues Cup games in the opener.”

In those six matches, Taylor has scored four goals and assisted three.

“After the national team’s games in June, he has five goals and five assists in eleven matches. It’s a really positive thing.”

“When there are players on the field who are creative and read the game well, then the joint play looks different. It is always hoped that there will be more positive news about the successes of our players in the world.”

Heather has noticed how enthusiastic Taylor has been in his recent comments. It shouldn’t be a surprise when Taylor has been able to play alongside Messi, who is considered the best soccer player in the world.

Lionel Messi and Robert Taylor fanned the goal in the semi-final of the Leagues Cup.

“Taylor has dared to try clearly the good shot that he has. It has pleased me that he has bravely sought his own solutions.”

“Of course, I have watched his playing and analyzed it. In some games, the pressure hasn’t been so hard that he has been able to pass freely. The pass to Alba in the match against Philadelphia was brilliant.”

According to Kanerva, that pass told a lot about Taylor’s good understanding of the game, when Taylor was able to hide his pass to Alba.

“I miss those kinds of solutions from him in that role, when he plays as a left winger. He has played in different roles in the national team. That position of left winger seems to suit him nicely.”

Is it is clear that Taylor’s good form in MLS also benefits the national team.

Kanerva mentions that among the national team’s wingers, not only Taylor but also Oliver Antman and Daniel Håkans. Kanerva also states that Fredrik Jensen and Marcus Forss have gotten back into playing shape.

“Here is such a nice problem. Our grouping determines a lot of which players we need for the games. Of course, Taylor and many other of these players can play other positions.”

Kanerva monitors how much playing time the national team players get every week. Fifty players are monitored, whose games the national team coaches also watch.

“Also from Cairo [Sparta Prahan keskikenttäpelaaja] for example, I have looked closely and noticed with joy his good grips.”

Sparta Praha’s Kaan Kairinen (left) chases down FC København’s Tunisian striker Elias Achour in the Champions League third qualifying round match.

Of some Kanerva is a little worried about the players’ situation as possible club transfers drag on. Kanerva is concerned with how quickly a player gets playing minutes in a new club. He has been in touch Glen Kamara, 28, who is apparently moving on from Glasgow Rangers. Kamara has been moved to train outside the team at Rangers.

Glasgow Rangers' Glen Kamara (left) fights for the ball against RB Leipzig's Kevin Kampl in the spring 2022 Europa League semi-final.

“He has options, and I am confident that a new club will be found. I hope he gets responsibility and minutes before our games. There’s not much time left here. He assured me that he was in good health. I stated that it is important that he gets team training. He understood that.”

In the Scottish media, Kamara’s name has been linked to Leeds United of the English Championship, which he coaches Daniel Farke, Teemu Pukin former coach from Norwich.

“If you think about a player’s playing mood, his playing minutes are really important. If the player’s role in the club team is the same as in the national team, that’s even better.”

“For some players, maybe a younger player, it might be harder to get minutes right away. But if the environment is high-quality and the coaching is good, the development can be fast, even if the minutes don’t come right away. From the point of view of the national team, it would be important that the player’s league level be as hard as possible.”

In the EC qualifiers, Finland will face Kazakhstan in an away match on September 7 and Denmark at the Olympic Stadium on September 10.