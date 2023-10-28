Football | Taylor Swift wanted to buy the world’s oldest league club – a cool response from the club’s owners

Notts County will not get a celebrity owner.

Football Notts County, who play in the English Second League, cannot About Taylor Swift new owner. Notts County’s current owners released a cheeky statement on X (formerly Twitter) announcing they will remain owners of the club.

Swift’s interest in buying Notts County was reported on Friday by the Weekend Sport magazine, says BBC.

At the end of last season, Notts County rose from the fifth league level back to the English league level, the Second League. Notts County is the world’s oldest club playing in the professional league.

In addition to Notts County, the Welsh team Wrexham, whose owners are Hollywood men, also play in the Second League Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

of Notts County owners, brothers Chris and Alex Reedtz stating in their message that they are sorry to disappoint their fans who are also fans of Swift.

“There is no bad blood between us and Swift, but because the club is going through interesting times, he [Swift] surely not even in our wildest dreams could we have believed that we would give up control of the club”, the two write.

As a small thank you for Swift’s interest in the club, the duo will leave room for one of Swift’s songs in Saturday’s pre-match playlist. Notts County will face Wrexham in their home match. The teams are in second and third place in the Kakkosliiga before Saturday’s round.

Taylor Swift has recently received a lot of attention in the United States for her relationship with the star player of the Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce with.