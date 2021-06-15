No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football Tasteful Robert Ivanov is rumored to have a tasty move – the big club, which has won 31 championships with his hocks

by admin_gke11ifx
June 15, 2021
in World
Reading Time: 1 min read
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Robert Ivanov’s abilities have been noticed in Europe.

Owls defender Robert Ivanov, 26, is in a hard ascent in his career. The Central Defender, who has been selected for the European Championship team, as much as 197-centimeters, may soon find himself at a new address.

A year ago, Ivanov was still playing in the Veikkausliiga in the ranks of FC Honga. In the autumn, he moved to the Polish league promotion team Warta Poznan. Now there may be another leap forward ahead.

Bulgarian football journalist Method Shumanov writes on Twitter that the Bulgarian embassy TsSKA Sofia is in talks with Warta Poznan to acquire a Finn.

Shumanov is a meritorious journalist working for The Guardian and Sky Sports, among others.

Provided Ivanov ends up in TsSKA Sofia, he gets into a successful club. The team has won the Bulgarian Championship 31 times and the Cup 21 times.

Last season, the team also played in the European League, where it defeated Italian giant AS Roman, among others.

Ivanov’s season in Poland was successful. He played 22 league games when Warta Poznan sore fifth in the league table to everyone’s surprise.

Ivanov has not yet entered the field in the first European Championship match. He has played a total of four national matches.

.

Tags:

RelatedPosts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.