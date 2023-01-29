Football | Tapiola’s football stadium finally seems to be coming true – the cost estimate for the major project has skyrocketed

The actual stadium construction could probably start in Tapiola next year.

Espoo The long-planned soccer stadium in Tapiola finally seems to be coming to fruition.

The Helsinki Administrative Court rejected the complaints about the sports park’s new site plan at the end of August, and the plan was confirmed on October 12. The biggest remaining question is how to address the gap in the cost estimate.

There have been plans for a football stadium in Tapiola for at least 15 years, but the project is finally moving forward from the opening ceremony, led by the city of Espoo. It seems that in the next few years we will be able to say a final goodbye to the tube stands.

Espoo the city’s project manager Jarmo Kulmalan according to this, the plans are aimed at taking the plans to political decision-making, i.e. to the city government and council, no later than early spring.

What needs to be decided is whether the project will be implemented in one or two phases. There are plans to build a soccer stadium with approximately 6,000 seats, a parking facility under it and a multipurpose hall with 2,700–2,800 seats connected to the stadium.

“It’s about whether we want to build this size or just a football stadium first,” says Kulmala.

The decision is most influenced by money. The cost estimate has risen from the first estimates, including regional works, of around 100 million to 117 million euros. The stadium’s share is 56 million euros, the multipurpose hall 44 million and the parking facility 17 million. All construction is financed by the city.

Most of the costs are supposed to be covered by the sale of housing construction rights, i.e. plots. A total of 40,500 floor square meters can be built in the area in eight apartment buildings and the western part of the stadium. However, the sales are not enough to cover the whole of sports construction.

“It’s certainly a matter of how the final financing is organized if you want to build the whole thing at once. A rough estimate is that about a third of the funding is missing.”

Read more: After fifteen years of investigations, it would be time to move from decadent romance to modern times in the Tapiola sports park

Sports park the area’s plans involve a lot of other construction in addition to the biggest projects. The city is planning new outdoor fields and outdoor sports venues, and the area will take a completely new shape when the plans are realized.

For example, none of the existing soccer fields would remain in their current location, but the purpose would be to build a total of three practice fields, two of which would be heated. In addition, the planning of outdoor sports facilities is underway.

“During this year, we mainly plan. The city tenders the contract for the stadium and the multipurpose hall, and when the contractor is selected, it’s time to make a more detailed construction design and apply for permits,” says Kulmala.

“We will be able to start work on the stadium in the summer of 2024 at the earliest. Construction will take 2.5–3 years, so completion would probably be around 2027.”

The stadium the biggest user would be Esport Honka based in Tapiola. The men’s representative team plays in the Veikkausliiga and the women’s representative team in the National League. In addition, FC Honga has extensive junior activities.

The new stadium would put Honga in the top tier of the country in terms of conditions. Upon completion, the stadium will be placed in the second best category in the UEFA four-step ranking. This way, for example, Euro matches could be played on one’s home field.

Manager of Esport Honka oy Hexi Arteva believes that the project will proceed according to plans. He sees the schedule more optimistically than Kulmala.

“There is a bit of an official’s safety factor,” Arteva commented on Kulmala’s schedule estimate.

“This year will be spent in competitions, and the year 2024 will probably be played in Leppävaara, Evako. With the optimal schedule, 2025 would be played in a new stadium. We are aiming for that, by 2026 at the latest.”

Read more: 6,000 spectators will enter the Vetava stadium in the Tapiola sports park