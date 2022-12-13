By Andrew Mills and Dominic Evans

DOHA (Reuters) – As the World Cup climaxes in Qatar, the action and drama on the pitch have partially overshadowed the human rights controversies that have dogged the Arab country since it was chosen to host the competition 12 years ago.

From the moment Qatar was tipped to host the tournament, critics have questioned how football authorities could choose a country that has never qualified for a World Cup, is too hot to host matches in the summer and would need to build from scratch most of of their stadiums for the World Cup.

The decision also put Qatar’s human rights record in the spotlight, including conditions for foreign workers who built the stadiums and conservative laws banning homosexuality, restricting political expression and limiting the sale of alcohol.

Those controversies have overshadowed competition preparations, complicating Qatar’s efforts to present itself as a global power offering the world more than vital supplies of natural gas.

But three weeks of heroics and emotions on the field helped to ease the controversy as quarter-final matches went to dramatic penalty shootouts and underdogs triumphed over footballing giants to pave the way for two much-anticipated semi-finals.

Fears that the tournament would exacerbate the smallest country, in terms of geography and population, to host the World Cup, also proved unfounded. Sixty matches were successfully held, with only four remaining.

“Many of us underestimated Qatar’s ability to deliver this tournament, but in the end they did it. The logistics worked smoothly and the infrastructure worked well,” said a Western diplomat in Qatar.

Initial global attention focused on controversy over FIFA’s plans to penalize teams wearing “One Love” armbands in support of LGBT+ rights and stadium security targeting displays in support of anti-government protests in Iran.

A European diplomat said the tournament provided a platform for political issues. “From a Western perspective, criticism has not disappeared,” he said. “You cannot separate sport and politics. But when the match starts, it’s the game, not the politics, for the next 90 minutes.”

Restrictions on the sale of alcohol in the conservative Muslim country drew a lot of attention before the start of the tournament, but many visiting fans ignored the issue.

“We believe this is the most inclusive World Cup,” Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani told the Washington Post last week. “All of them are coming here and enjoying football.”