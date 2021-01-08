Football Swedish top referee receives 4.5 years in prison for several heinous frauds – cheating young women with money for gambling

The referee is also awaiting a second trial for betting fraud. He is also suspected of betting on matches in which he has been the referee.

Swedish the football referee has been sentenced to 4.5 years in prison for several gross frauds. He will have to pay SEK 4.5 million (about EUR 450,000) to those who have been deceived.

In all, the fraudulent fraud involved just under € 700,000.

Aftonbladetin according to the referee has whistled matches in addition to the Swedish main league in the Champions League, among others.

The man’s victims were small businesses and young women. He managed to get money from companies under the pretext that he helps companies with phone orders.

The man had a relationship with four young women. Express says that right at the beginning of the relationship she asked the women for money, as the man said she was getting money from abroad, but there is a delay in the transfers. The man said he would pay the money back, and one woman he also paid.

Money the man used to gamble, which began in 2017 and “completely got out of hand” last year.

The man has been incarcerated since last September.

There have also been other persons in the fraudulent torture whose rights were found to have been assistants to the main accused, the referee. They received shorter prison sentences.