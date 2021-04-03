Football Swedish player opens up about racism in the big club and national team: “I was often called a gypsy or an Indian”

Andrés Vasquez, a Peruvian background, fell victim to racist behavior at IFK Gothenburg and the Swedish junior national teams.

Swedish Peruvian-born footballer on junior national teams Andrés Vasquez tells of the downsides of his career in Aftonbladet’s extensive in an interview.

Vasquez, 33, reveals in an interview published Saturday morning that he has experienced racism in both IFK Gothenburg and the national team.

The midfielder represented the Gothenburg club for a decade from 1997 to 2007, rising from juniors to the representative team. Vasquez now says he never felt welcome on the No. 1 crew.

“Older players didn’t pay attention to me except for an item that talked a lot about my origins. He said I was a Peruvian Indian and laughed at our eating guinea pigs, ”says Vasquez, who won the Swedish championship in 2007.

“I was often called a gypsy or an Indian. I pretended it didn’t affect me very much, but it made me more and more isolated. ”

In juniors the situation had been better. When the backgrounds of the players were different, there was no racism either, but the younger players also behaved differently after rising according to the representative team.

“Other young players started pushing me down and calling me a fucking gypsy, an Indian or a lacquer, for example, because of some deception in training.”

Vasquez, who moved to Sweden with his family at the age of two, says he loves his new homeland, but he didn’t feel welcome on the national team.

Unpleasant experiences began already in the under-16 national team.

“Someone had been in the hallway a little too late, and one of the executives came to our room. There were many players with foreign backgrounds in the room, and he behaved incredibly aggressively, shouting who the hell was in the hallway, ”Vasquez says.

“When he didn’t get an answer, he came to my sleeping bag, put his knees against my head and rebuked me. He went on to the other guy and did the same. Then he left the room and shouted that the mud muzzles of hell. ”

Then Vasquez reportedly experienced direct racism for the first time.

The time was by no means the only one, and eventually Vasquez says he had to consider leaving the national team under the age of 21 because of racist treatment.

In the end, Vasquez decided to stay on the team. The dichotomy between Swedes with a foreign background and native Swedes was, according to him, always present on the national team.