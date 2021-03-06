Football Swedish media: Zlatan Ibrahimović returns to the Swedish shirt once again – “Conversation with Zlatan continues”

The Swedish Football Association is continuing discussions with Ibrahimović.

Swedish The media reported on Saturday that the star player Zlatan Ibrahimovic returns to the national team at the age of 39. If the media information is to be believed, Ibrahimović once again wants to be able to represent Sweden at the European Championships.

Janne Andersson coached by Sweden will play their opening match against Spain on June 14 in the European Championships.

Ibrahimović’s return to the national team shirt has been talked about for months in the media, but the Swedish Football Association has not confirmed the star player’s commitment to the national team.

“It is certain that the star of AC Milan will return to Janne Andersson’s team for the World Cup qualifiers,” the Fotbolldirekt website reported in the news, which was peesed by other Swedish media.

Ibrahimović have played 116 goals and scored 62 goals. He has not played for the national team since the 2016 European Championships, when he missed goals and Sweden in his starting block as a jumbo.

Last in the fall, Ibrahimović said he missed the Swedish jersey. The Swedish Football Association said at the time that the player had had a “good and fruitful” meeting with Andersson.

“The conversation with Zlatan continues,” a spokesman for the Swedish Football Association Jakob Kakembo Andersson said the news agency AFP on Saturday.

The next Swedish national team will be announced on March 16th.

Ibrahimović have scored 14 goals in Serie A this season in 14 matches for AC Milan. The star player was interested in playing for the national team in the 2018 World Cup, but at the time Andersson did not invite Ibrahimović to the team. In the World Cup, Sweden reached the semifinals.