Football Sweden’s third consecutive loss after toppar’s bad assessment error: “Ponne is completely broken”

Sweden is in danger of relegation to Division B of the League of Nations.

Swedish already suffered their third consecutive defeat in the Football League of Nations when the team bowed away to Croatia in goals 1-2.

With the loss, Sweden is in real danger of falling into Division B next season, where Finland is currently playing.

Sweden were left behind after 32 minutes when Nikola Vlasic hit at the end of the counterattack.

Sweden equalized just over an hour after the game when Marcus Berg hit the handicap Emil Forsbergin preliminary work.

Victory goal however, the hosts were still in the dream after 84 minutes.

Pontus Jansson badly misjudged the long vertical pass and ran completely past the ball. Ivan Perisic thanked and served Andrej Kramaricille, who had the easy job of placing a winning hit on an empty goal.

“Ponne is completely broken, but that’s the kind of football. We win and lose together, ”Emil Forsberg commented Aftonbladetin by C Morelle after the match.

The other teams in the block are Portugal and France.