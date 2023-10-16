Football | Sweden’s last straw was broken – not relevant for next summer’s European Championships

Sweden’s fate was already decided before the blue and yellow’s own match against Belgium.

Swedish the men’s national football team has been a consistent performer in the European Championship qualifiers. The summer 1992 EC final tournament was organized in Sweden, and the hosts progressed to the semi-finals. The blue-and-yellow team did not make it to the next European Championship in 1996, but since 2000, Sweden has participated every time.

Now the long pipe breaks. This was already confirmed after the early evening matches on Monday. The hopes of the Swedes rested in Azerbaijan, but Baku saw the celebrations of the Austrians. Austria claimed a 1–0 victory in the Tofiq Bahramov Stadium, which is very familiar even to Finns, which sealed the fate of the Swedes.

He scored the only goal of the match Marcel Sabitzer from a penalty kick at the beginning of the second half.

Weakly Sweden, which played throughout the qualifiers, lost to Austria 1–3 in its previous match, and was at the mercy of others. After Austria beat the Azeris, it rose to 16 points in the group, which also includes Belgium. Sweden is in third place, but it has collected only six points from five matches and can no longer reach the top two.

This is how Monday’s late night match between Belgium and Sweden ended for the visitors even before the opening whistle.