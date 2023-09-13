Football | Sweden’s head coach found himself in a difficult situation after the ruck loss

Sweden is third in its EC qualifying group.

Swedish suffered a humiliating 1–3 defeat against Austria in the European Championship qualifying match in front of their home crowd on Tuesday night.

The jacket also came in June in Austria, when the red shirts beat Sweden 2–0.

After Tuesday’s match, ugly laundry started in Sweden, where many demanded the head coach of the men’s soccer team Janne Andersson head to the plate. For example, the editor of Aftonbladet Erik Niva declared their point of view in the title that “Janne’s time is over”.

Andersson has been coaching the Swedish men’s national football team since 2016.

Despite the harsh criticism, he still got extra time for his work on Tuesday evening, when the manager of the Swedish national team Jens T. Andersson confirmed that Janne Andersson enjoys the team’s trust in the future, said Expressen.

The head coach Andersson himself commented on his situation at the press conference in a rather salty tone.

“I have a contract until next summer. That’s all that matters,” Andersson said of SVT by.

He also stated that he was extremely disappointed with the result of the evening and that the team “didn’t get anything done today either”.

Towards the end of the difficult evening, the man’s face began to tense up. Expressen’s according to him, he snarled when his answers were translated into German at the press conference.

“We’ll still be here tomorrow,” Andersson said irritably, but soon regretted his reaction.

Swedish the men’s national football team will meet next time in October, when they will face Belgium away from home.

Sweden plays in Group F of the European Championship qualifiers and is currently third in the group after Belgium and Austria. Belgium and Austria both have 13 points and Sweden only six.

The two best from the group advance directly to the EC final tournament.

At the moment, Estonia and Azerbaijan are at the bottom of Group F, both with only one point.

Qualifying from the European Championships would be a disaster for Sweden, which has participated in the competitions since 2000 six times in a row.