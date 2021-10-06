Football Sweden sets an audience record in the women’s football league this weekend: “Feels incredibly great”

14,000 tickets have already been sold for the match between Hammarby and AIK.

Swedish women’s football main series Damallsvenskan is setting a new audience record next weekend. There is a Swedish newspaper for the Stockholm local battle between Hammarby and AIK According to Expressen already sold 14,000 admission tickets.

The previous record for Damallsvenskan is 9,413 tickets sold for the match between Linköping and Umeå in 2008. So the record is breaking by a handsome margin, as there is still a lot more time to sell tickets before Sunday’s game.

The game will be played in the Tele2 arena, which can accommodate 45,000 spectators.

Hammarby is in Damallsvenskan fifth and AIK second last, ie 11th. When the match was announced, Hammarby’s vice president Markus Nilsson said the club wants to be a pioneer in creating interest in women’s main league games.

“We want to take and take responsibility for this,” Nilsson said.

Record readings are not sought at trail prices. According to the Hammarby website tickets are sold for SEK 120–230, or about 12–23 euros.

Hammarbyn and Swedish national team striker Madelen Janogy tells Expressen he is happy with the situation.

“It feels incredibly great. It’s fun to play in a match that sets a new Swedish record. It’s great that so many people are interested in the match and so many people want to support us, ”Janogy said.

Janogy commends the sales and marketing work done by the club.

“It feels like Hammarby has invested a lot in marketing and it clearly helps. Similarly, the match is played on Tele2 and we face AIK. We also have loyal supporters who attend both men’s and women’s games, ”says Janogy.

“I think this means a lot to the whole series. I hope many clubs will learn from how Hammarby works to get an audience for women’s games. This proves that it works. ”