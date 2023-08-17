Thursday, August 17, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football | Sweden postpones a possible bronze medal ceremony due to an increase in the terrorist threat level

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 17, 2023
in World Europe
0
Football | Sweden postpones a possible bronze medal ceremony due to an increase in the terrorist threat level

The possible party had to be in Stockholm. Säpo raised the terror threat level from three to four, so the celebration moves into the future.

Swedish the football association postpones the possible bronze medal ceremony due to the increased terrorist threat level, says the association on its website on Thursday.

Sweden will get World Cup bronze if they beat Australia in the Women’s World Cup on Saturday.

Even if there is a bronze medal, the party will be postponed.

The union security manager Martin Fredman says in the release that the association has monitored and analyzed the security situation in order to carry out a safe event. The association evaluates the new official information.

In light of the new information from the Swedish security police Säpo, it is difficult to organize a public party safely when there is little time before the team returns home, says Fredman.

The possible party had to be in Stockholm. When Säpo raised the terror threat level from three to four, the celebration moves into the future.

See also  NATO | Ukraine wants clear steps to NATO from Vilnius - What can it get?

The matter has been reported, among other things Dagens Nyheter.

#Football #Sweden #postpones #bronze #medal #ceremony #due #increase #terrorist #threat #level

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Lukashenka announced Russia’s underestimation of the situation at the beginning of the NWO

Lukashenka announced Russia's underestimation of the situation at the beginning of the NWO

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result