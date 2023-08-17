Football | Sweden postpones a possible bronze medal ceremony due to an increase in the terrorist threat level

The possible party had to be in Stockholm. Säpo raised the terror threat level from three to four, so the celebration moves into the future.

Swedish the football association postpones the possible bronze medal ceremony due to the increased terrorist threat level, says the association on its website on Thursday.

Sweden will get World Cup bronze if they beat Australia in the Women’s World Cup on Saturday.

Even if there is a bronze medal, the party will be postponed.

The union security manager Martin Fredman says in the release that the association has monitored and analyzed the security situation in order to carry out a safe event. The association evaluates the new official information.

In light of the new information from the Swedish security police Säpo, it is difficult to organize a public party safely when there is little time before the team returns home, says Fredman.

