Football Sweden missed World Cup place, Portugal drops qualifiers to surprise team in northern Macedonia

With the support of Captain Lewandowski of Poland, Fernandes was responsible for both goals for Portugal.

Football The finals of the European qualifiers for the World Cup qualifiers ended in victories for Poland and Portugal.

Sweden and Northern Macedonia, which lost in the matches, were left without a World Cup place.

Poland scored 2-0 in Sweden in the B-path match.

The first goal was scored by the captain of the Polish team Robert Lewandowskiwho plays for Bayern Munich in the German Bundesliga.

British newspaper Guardian chose Lewandowski last year as the best men’s soccer player in the world.

The Swedish defense leaked in front of the Polish skipper even after this, but guarded the net Robin Olsen managed to snatch Lewandowski’s chances for a second goal.

The host of the match was responsible for Poland’s second goal instead Piotr Zielinski, representing Naples in the Italian Seria A. Polish Juventus guard Wojciech Szczesny also played a significant role in the victory of his team.

The match between Portugal and northern Macedonia also ended 2-0.

Portugal scored from both goals in a match played in Porto Bruno Fernandesled by Manchester United in the Premier League.

Although Northern Macedonia managed to take a surprise win from Italy last week, the team’s dream of the first World Cup did not materialize.