Sweden beat Estonia 5–0 in Tallinn.

Football Sweden, who opened the men’s EC qualifiers with one win and two losses, took a very important victory in terms of their final tournament dreams, when they crushed Estonia 5–0 in Tallinn on Saturday evening. Sweden scored in the opening half Viktor Gyökeres, Dejan Kulusevski and Alexander Isak and in the second period Robin Quaison mixed Viktor Claesson.

After four rounds, Belgium, who beat Azerbaijan 1-0 away, continues to lead the qualifying group F. Austria beat Sweden in June, tied with Belgium on ten points. Sweden has six points.

England, who opened Group C with four wins, drew 1-1 against Ukraine in the match played in Wroclaw, Poland. Kyle Walker equalized with the opening goal of his national team career, in his 77th international match. England are at the top of the group, six points ahead of Ukraine.

“That was a relief. When you’ve represented your country so many times, that kind of thing comes naturally. But now I can finally say it’s done,” Walker told the BBC’s Channel 4 by.

“Ukraine has a good team. Fantastic result for them’ after everything they’ve been through.