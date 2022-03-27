Football Sweden hardly gets any supporters for decisive World Cup qualifier – Poland pleads technical problem with ticket sales

Only 250 tickets have been reserved for Swedish supporters for a stadium in Poland with more than 50,000 spectators.

Football Almost the last places in the World Cup will be decided next Tuesday. In Chorzów, Poland, the host country and Sweden will meet, and the winner will make it to the Qatar World Cup in November-December.

Given the importance of the match, one could imagine that there would be plenty of Swedish supporters in the match as well. According to current information, there are only 250 of them in the stadium, which can accommodate more than 50,000 spectators.

Is there no interest in World Cup in Sweden? Yes, but it is too late, say a Polish Sport.pl website and Swedish Aftonbladet.

According to the rules of the European Football Association (Uefa), five percent of the spectator capacity must be reserved for away team supporters. In Chorzów it would be 25 00 spectators.

Swedish had to announce before last week’s Czech match, which confirmed Sweden’s play against Poland, how much has been made of Sweden. 250 bookings had been made. When Sweden won the Czech Republic 1-0, inquiries multiplied and 2,500 tickets would have gone in an instant.

However, the Polish Football Association no longer issues tickets to Swedes. Poland refers to a technical problem that prevents tickets from being transferred to foreign supporters. The Polish Football Association plans to sell the remaining tickets to the Poles.

“This feels like a bit of a dirty game for Poles,” chairman of the Swedish national football team’s supporters’ association. Susanne Wänberg says Aftonbladet.