Football | Sweden beat Huuhkajat in the Algarve 2–0

Sweden’s Christoffer Nyman scored the winning goal in the first half.

Swedish beat Huuhkajat 2–0 in a football match played in Algarve, Portugal. Sweden scored the only goal of the match in the 38th minute of the first half Christopher Nyman. Sweden scored the second goal in the final moments of extra time. Finished it Joel Asoro.

Nyman was able to shoot a little outside the penalty area and the low shot surprised the Finnish player on goal Lucas Bergström.

Asoro’s goal came after a long opening, when Robert Ivanov tried to head the ball down to Bergström. Asoro smelled the situation and got around Bergström.

Finland’s best place went to the one who opened the attack in the opening half I guess for Meriluoto. Meriluoto made it by Lucas Lingman after preliminary work to shoot from inside the penalty area, but Sweden’s goalkeeper Leopold Wahlstedt stretched out to tackle.

Finland also plays against Estonia in the Algarve. The match will be played on Thursday.

The Algarve camp and games will not include the national team’s brightest stars, who are currently playing with their club teams.

The European Championship qualifiers Huuhkajat will start in March with a match against Denmark.