Football | Sven-Göran Eriksson’s last wish was not fulfilled

Football|The passing of Sven-Göran Eriksson is talking in Sweden.

Newly of the deceased Swedish football coach by Sven-Göran Eriksson the last wish was not fulfilled, says our western neighbor news agency TT.

According to the newspaper Aftonbladet, Eriksson had hoped that his ashes would be scattered in Lake Fryken, by which he spent a lot of time in his life. Fryken is in the county of Värmland in Sweden.

Aftonbladet-lehti now reports, citing the TT news agency, that the regulations prevented Eriksson’s wish.

According to Aftonbladet, Eriksson’s ashes were placed on the ground near his home. According to the newspaper, there were appropriate permits for this.

Eriksson’s the funeral was recently held in our western neighbor Torsby.

Eriksson died of cancer at the age of 76.

His funeral was attended by, among others, the former captain of the English national football team, a 49-year-old world star David Beckham.

Eriksson is remembered, among other things, as the head coach of the England national team. In addition, he coached several different top-level club teams in different countries.