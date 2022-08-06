Football | Supporters of the Turkish team chanted Putin’s name, the team was fined 50,000 euros

The behavior of Fenerbahce supporters in the match against Dynamo Kyiv caused Uefa to impose significant fines on the team.

European football association Uefa has fined the Turkish Fenerbahce 50,000 euros and ordered the team to play one match in a partially closed stadium.

The reason was the action of Fenerbahce supporters during the Champions League qualifying match between Fenerbahce and Dynamo Kyiv of Ukraine played on Wednesday last week. Fenerbahce supporters chanted the Russian president Vladimir Putin name when Dynamo had scored their opening goal.

Dynamo won the match 2–1 and advanced to the next round. Romanian coach of the team Mircea Lucescu did not attend the post-match press conference in protest of the actions of the home team’s fans. Fenerbahce announced that the supporters’ behavior did not represent the club’s point of view.