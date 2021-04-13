Football Supporters have access to the European Championships in Italy – at least 25% of capacity

The opening match of the entire European Championship final will be played in Rome on 11 June.

Italian government lets supporters into the European Cup finals in June, Reuters and the country football association said on Tuesday.

“The government’s decision to allow public participation in the matches to be played in Rome is great news, which we will pass on immediately. [Euroopan jalkapalloliiton] Uefa, ”President of the Italian Football Association Gabriele Gravina said.

According to Gravina, the decision signals that Italy is fighting the coronavirus pandemic boldly and is working to return to normal safely.

Italy will host four matches at the European Championships. At least 25 percent of Stadio Olimpico’s 68,000 are in use viewer capacity, which means at least 17,000 viewers.

In Rome on June 11, the opening match of the entire European Championship final tournament Turkey-Italy will be played. In addition, Italy will also host Switzerland (16 June) and Wales (20 June) in the first block.

The fourth match at Stadio Olimpico will be the semi-finals on July 3rd.