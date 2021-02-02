Football Support groups are knocking out a “dangerous” plan for the European Super League

The Super League would destroy the European model of sport based on generally accepted principles, say more than 100 European support groups.

Europeans the FSE, a consortium of football supporters, and more than a hundred individual supporters have knocked out plans for the European Super League to become a closed league for the wealthiest clubs on the continent. According to a statement from the FSE and supporters, the plan is “unpopular, illegal and dangerous”.

“The Super League would destroy the European model of sport based on universally accepted principles such as sports merit, series promotions and relegations, access to European club team competitions based on national success and economic solidarity,” the statement said.

“It would also weaken the economic base of European football and concentrate wealth and power on so-called elite clubs.”

The undersigned among them are supporters of Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, PSG, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona and Real Madrid, among others.

Last month, The Times was the first to publish documents detailing the planned Super League. According to it, the race would have 20 clubs, 15 of which would be permanent. The clubs would include six English Premier League majors, three from Spain and Italy and two from both Germany and France.

Five more clubs would qualify for the competition each year. The founding clubs would receive 350 million to join the competition.

At the same time, there are discussions about reforming the Uefan Champions League from 2024 onwards.

Support groups it is clear that European football needs reform.

“But the proposals should restore a competitive balance to European competitions, protect national leagues, support the interests of supporters and distribute revenues more fairly.”

“The Super League would not achieve any of these goals, quite the contrary.”

President of La Liga, Spain Javier Tebas is one of the loudest opponents in the Super League, and he has argued that it is not coming to fruition.

“The whole system is against it, and it refuses to sit on its hands. The system is fighting the plan, ”Tebas said.

According to Tebas, the Super League has been pushed forward by the chairman of Real Madrid Florentino Perez and US owners of Liverpool, Manchester United and AC Milan.