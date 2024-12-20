German football pays tribute to the Kaiser. From the 2025/26 season onwards, the Supercup will be named in honor of Franz Beckenbauer. The annual duel between the German champions and the DFB Cup winners will now be called the “Franz Beckenbauer Supercup”. The appearance and logo of the game will also be adjusted accordingly.

The German Football Association (DFB) and the German Football League (DFL) announced this on Friday. With their agreement, the associations want to honor the “Kaiser’s” services to German football. “Franz would like it,” said Beckenbauer’s widow Heidi.

DFB President Bernd Neuendorf emphasized that it was important to the DFB and to him personally “to honor and appreciate the achievements and life’s work of Franz Beckenbauer. His contributions to football are incomparable and unforgettable.” Hans-Joachim Watzke, spokesman for the DFL Presidium, added: “Franz Beckenbauer was a child of the Bundesliga. Hardly anyone has influenced it as much as he did.”

The organizer of the Supercup is the DFL, which has honored the winner annually since 2010 with a trophy created especially for this purpose. In 2025, the “Franz Beckenbauer Supercup” will take place on August 16th. Beckenbauer became world champion with the German national team as a player and team manager, and as president of the organizing committee for the 2006 World Cup in Germany, he is considered the father of the summer fairy tale. He died on January 7, 2024.

His former club FC Bayern recently announced that they would no longer award the shirt number 5 in his honor; the Munich stadium will be at Franz-Beckenbauer-Platz 5 from January. A monument to the “Kaiser” is also planned there, next to his former teammate and friend Gerd Müller.